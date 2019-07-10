Equinix (Private) (EQIX) Share Value Rose While Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; State Street Increased Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 332,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 90.11 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61B, up from 89.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.05 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $527.16. About 247,063 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Technologies Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 150,028 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $190.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 53,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,309 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens & Northn Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meridian Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Provise Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59,981 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Connecticut-based Yhb Investment has invested 1.81% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ledyard Bancorporation stated it has 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Andra Ap invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.4% or 3.08 million shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,598 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn invested in 437,344 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 53,184 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 294,385 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 19,800 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,550 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 802 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 108,213 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 93,800 shares. Blackstone Group Lp reported 48,842 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 317,922 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 27,690 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Skytop Cap Management Lc stated it has 23,000 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 274,359 shares. 3,877 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold stocks, chip stocks, Karyopharm – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Unbeatable ETF Strategies for 2nd Half – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medalist Diversified REIT declares $0.175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. Meyers Charles J had sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15 million. $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by VAN CAMP PETER. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15. $1.47M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by STROHMEYER KARL. 962 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl.