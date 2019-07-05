Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Contrasting side by side

Both Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix Inc. (REIT) 437 8.36 N/A 5.12 95.04 Yext Inc. 19 9.24 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Equinix Inc. (REIT) and Yext Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 5.7% 2% Yext Inc. 0.00% -95.8% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equinix Inc. (REIT) are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Yext Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Equinix Inc. (REIT) can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yext Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Equinix Inc. (REIT) and Yext Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Yext Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Yext Inc. is $16, which is potential -21.80% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.6% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) shares and 78% of Yext Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s shares. Comparatively, Yext Inc. has 7.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equinix Inc. (REIT) 1.6% 5.79% 24.17% 26.41% 22.28% 38.02% Yext Inc. 0.95% -0.89% 16.2% 12.14% 43.17% 42.49%

For the past year Equinix Inc. (REIT) has weaker performance than Yext Inc.

Summary

Equinix Inc. (REIT) beats Yext Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides colocation services and related offerings, including operations space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services. Equinix, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.