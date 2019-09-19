Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Reaches $570.13 52-Week High; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Its Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Stake

The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) hit a new 52-week high and has $598.64 target or 5.00% above today’s $570.13 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $48.36B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $598.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.42 billion more. The stock increased 1.63% or $9.13 during the last trading session, reaching $570.13. About 256,194 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) stake by 38.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 89,201 shares as Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW)’s stock declined 50.68%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 139,577 shares with $562,000 value, down from 228,778 last quarter. Yrc Worldwide Inc now has $151.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.085. About 991,448 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 0.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Zimmer Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 44,319 shares to 656,901 valued at $77.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Technipfmc Plc stake by 101,558 shares and now owns 3.76M shares. Univar Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold YRCW shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 2.83% less from 22.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 184,147 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 51,154 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 20,735 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 724 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Adirondack Trust owns 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 2 shares. Phoenix Investment Adviser Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 125,554 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 1,000 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 18,300 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 164,786 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Incorporated holds 300 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc owns 5,005 shares. 22,944 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 56,361 shares.

Analysts await YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 169.23% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by YRC Worldwide Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.96 EPS, down 1.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $5.01 per share. EQIX’s profit will be $420.70M for 28.74 P/E if the $4.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.90 actual EPS reported by Equinix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.93% negative EPS growth.

