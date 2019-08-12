Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Reaches $556.63 High on Aug, 12; EPCYLON TECHNOLOGIES (PRFC) Shorts Down By 90.91%

EPCYLON TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:PRFC) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. PRFC’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 11,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0139 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $601.16 target or 8.00% above today’s $556.63 share price. This indicates more upside for the $47.21 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $601.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.78B more. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $556.63. About 113,311 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Equinix, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fairview Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,116 shares. State Bank Of The West reported 3,608 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Co holds 0.28% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 16,270 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Conning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,398 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 3,432 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 15,035 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,155 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 32 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 62 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 306,349 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 17,458 shares. Cipher Lp has invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Fund invested in 51,245 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $47.21 billion. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It has a 92.05 P/E ratio. The firm provides colocation services and related offerings, including activities space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services.

