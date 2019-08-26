Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Reaches $554.62 52-Week High; Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) Sentiment Is 0.68

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 13 funds started new or increased holdings, while 19 sold and decreased their equity positions in Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.96 million shares, down from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) hit a new 52-week high and has $571.26 target or 3.00% above today’s $554.62 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $47.04 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $571.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.41B more. The stock increased 0.95% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $554.62. About 18,141 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Equinix, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech owns 6,160 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions reported 214 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 0.03% or 450 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 12,596 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. International Ca invested in 0.23% or 4,202 shares. Allen Invest Lc invested in 91,564 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,718 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 181,706 shares. Stockbridge Limited Liability Corp has 2.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.15% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Crosslink reported 16,200 shares. 50,660 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Personal Fincl Ser holds 2,930 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 686 shares.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $47.04 billion. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It has a 91.72 P/E ratio. The firm provides colocation services and related offerings, including activities space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services.

Valueworks Llc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. for 431,377 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 17,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 313,204 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 77,567 shares.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $194.10 million. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. It has a 251.25 P/E ratio. The firm operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities divisions.

