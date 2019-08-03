Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Reaches $524.09 High on Aug, 3; Dollar General (DG) Covered By 12 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. UBS has “Buy” rating and $14300 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, May 31. See Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $142 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Top Pick Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) reached all time high today, Aug, 3 and still has $545.05 target or 4.00% above today’s $524.09 share price. This indicates more upside for the $44.06 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $545.05 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.76 billion more. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,605 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $34.54 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 21.94 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $44.06 billion. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It has a 86.67 P/E ratio. The firm provides colocation services and related offerings, including activities space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.