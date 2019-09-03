Equinix (ESRT) Stake Boosted by Aew Capital Management L P; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $7.05 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc (ESRT) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 29,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.26 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 0.01% or 608,138 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Boothbay Fund Limited Company holds 92,301 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 26,589 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited holds 0.31% or 818,882 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 51,700 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amp Cap Investors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 4.06M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 120,396 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 750 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 29,446 were reported by Aew Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Asset One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 291,684 shares. Automobile Association reported 21,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

