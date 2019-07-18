Equinix (ESRT) Market Valuation Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Increased Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 236.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 30,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,083 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 12,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc (ESRT) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 40,128 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 77,328 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $305.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,415 shares to 18,891 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.