Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Has Lifted Stake by $1.04 Million; As Big Lots (BIG) Market Value Declined, Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Boosted Its Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $560.15. About 53,056 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 125.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 15,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 27,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 12,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.25M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 965,664 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,933 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

