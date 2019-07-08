Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose While Advisors Asset Management Has Increased by $562,626 Its Stake; As Seaboard (SEB) Stock Rose, Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Cut Stake by $428,700

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4145. About 47 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 62100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 1,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $518.65. About 83,872 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Seaboard reaches settlement agreement – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These companiesâ€™ shares may suffer if you give up red meat – MarketWatch” published on October 27, 2015, Investorplace.com published: “7 Thanksgiving Stocks to Buy Other Than Retail – Investorplace.com” on November 22, 2017. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seaboard Foods Names President and CEO – PR Newswire” with publication date: March 23, 2018.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) by 36,190 shares to 48,961 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 34,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.13% or 3,594 shares. Fin Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 508 shares. Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 50 shares. Altfest L J & Com owns 4,524 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.54% or 351,369 shares in its portfolio. Intact Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Country Trust Natl Bank reported 59,323 shares stake. 1,826 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. 63,741 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru. 10.61 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. 317,922 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Gagnon Advsr Limited Co holds 3.95% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 15,244 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. The insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M. 962 shares were sold by Campbell Michael Earl, worth $366,798 on Tuesday, January 15. VAN CAMP PETER also sold $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. Another trade for 3,551 shares valued at $1.35M was made by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15. TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06 million worth of stock.