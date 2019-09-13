Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Has Decreased Position; North Star Investment Management Raised Its Position in Petmed Express (PETS) by $300,060 as Stock Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 2,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 24,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 26,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $534.82. About 161,049 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 20,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 153,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 133,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 478,333 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 105,000 shares to 142,050 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 10,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,048 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 bln Bayer deal – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1,800th Store Opening – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Much Would Cat Owners Spend if Their Pet Needed Surgery? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

