Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose While Barton Investment Management Raised Position by $1.81 Million; Nordea Investment Management Ab Trimmed Its Holding in Western Digital (WDC) by $8.66 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 180,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,430 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 279,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 6.85 million shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $523.75. About 145,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 3 shares. Amp Invsts holds 185,620 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Motco owns 501 shares. Honeywell International Inc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 25,003 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 274,359 shares. Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 66,361 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt owns 2,075 shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 850 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.55% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Marlowe Partners LP has 8.37% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 26,636 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,045 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. Schwartz Eric had sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35M. Shares for $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. Another trade for 962 shares valued at $366,798 was sold by Campbell Michael Earl. Meyers Charles J had sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15M on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 1,257 shares valued at $478,833 was made by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). American Intll Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.3% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated invested in 70,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Argi Inv Ser Ltd Co accumulated 63,699 shares. Hl Fin Lc reported 7,187 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 490,778 shares. Amica Retiree, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,525 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 150,747 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,305 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 6,208 shares. Hartford Investment Company has invested 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sumitomo Life Co reported 12,780 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt reported 4,400 shares.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.