Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose While Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $5.54 Million; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Declined, Holder Brookstone Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 200.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 47,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 71,784 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 23,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 1.02M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 100,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.47M, down from 111,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $70.29 million activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 27,030 shares to 58,276 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 127,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,884 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corda Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.89% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 440 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 116 shares. Northeast holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,755 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 183,800 shares. 4,436 are held by Bruce Company. 100,900 are owned by Glenmede Na. Interocean Cap Lc has 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 12,370 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Inc Wa reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 24.92 million shares. Moreover, Brandywine Tru Commerce has 0.87% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 35,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Portland Glob Advisors Llc owns 5,430 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Co Of Nevada has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,120 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd has 3.43% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 309,010 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 34 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 199 shares. Korea Investment Corporation owns 126,310 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 400 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 139,309 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 13,790 shares. Fairview Inv Management Limited Liability holds 2,116 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The holds 80,411 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 18,417 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 1,349 shares.

