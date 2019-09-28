Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose While Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Sg Capital Management Trimmed Position in Harsco (HSC) by $16.76 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 620,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 97,315 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 717,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 759,017 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 100,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.47M, down from 111,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Muzinich has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 47,264 were reported by Barton Mgmt. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 0.14% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1,366 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Washington Tru owns 23,633 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 751 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 11,120 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 90 shares. Altfest L J And Com reported 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 3,895 were accumulated by Bancshares Of The West. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 4 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 13,790 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Motco stated it has 433 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 62 shares.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.91M for 13.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% stake. Carroll Fin Associate Inc owns 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 100 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 0.27% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.4% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research stated it has 75,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century Inc holds 36,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 117 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc stated it has 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 6,427 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0% stake. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 2.31 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 35,710 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 260,116 shares to 432,703 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 78,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 933,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS).