Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Raised Position by $1.04 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, First Manhattan Company Upped Its Holding

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 100.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 27,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,804 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 27,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest; 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is center stage this week as founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress over issues relating to its mismanagement of user data and privacy; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 301,706 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 16,086 shares to 289,500 shares, valued at $26.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amer Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 128,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,505 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

