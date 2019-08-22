Equinix (EQIX) Stake Upped by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Putnam Investments Decreased Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $15.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 100,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 403,160 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.39M, down from 503,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 436,854 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.54. About 155,022 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,834 shares to 339,406 shares, valued at $28.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.