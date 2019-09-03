Equinix (EQIX) Stake Maintained by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $41.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $563.01. About 92,786 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 812.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 392,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82M, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 1.15M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy to Buy Steve Wynn’s Stake in Wynn Resorts (Video); 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Alvin V. Shoemaker Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Hldrs; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Clement Will Oversee the Company’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Believes Elaine Wynn’s ‘Actions Are Questionable and Not Designed to Advance Shareholder Value’; 06/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF BOSTON-AREA CASINO; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS DISAGREES WITH GLASS LEWIS’ CONCLUSION; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,716 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ca invested in 4,202 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Swiss State Bank holds 303,309 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 588 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 69,478 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,594 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.14% or 21,165 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 6,160 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory Corporation. Kistler accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Asset One Co Ltd has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 628,200 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt invested in 262,155 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,502 shares. Private Advisor Gp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,415 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 99,139 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 51,977 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 47 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 322,281 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 3,993 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Maplelane Ltd Llc invested 0.23% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 11,440 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Llc owns 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 12,779 shares. Tobam reported 11,616 shares stake. Northern Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Fund Management Sa owns 18,126 shares. 1,132 were reported by Shelton Capital Mgmt.