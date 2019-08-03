Equinix (EQIX) Stake Maintained by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $533,500

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,762 shares traded or 45.66% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 06/03/2018 – Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,584 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 31,306 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 2.66 million shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,256 shares. Tensile Management reported 111,087 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natl Pension Serv holds 0.15% or 86,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 737,805 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,216 shares. 132 were reported by Ftb Incorporated. Decatur Capital Management Inc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 185,620 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,268 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,118 shares. Lincluden Mngmt reported 6,695 shares stake. Dupont Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.32% or 30,918 shares.