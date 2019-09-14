Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose While Scotia Capital Has Lifted Holding; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Allen Investment Management Has Boosted by $6.21 Million Its Holding

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 494.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 2,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 91,032 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 31,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 626,112 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.29 million, up from 594,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES CZECH REPUBLIC’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES 3 RATINGS IN 2 TUNISIA RMBS, FOLLOWING; 19/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Rhode Island’s 2018 Series A & B Go Bonds; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms James A. Rhodes State College’s (OH) A3; Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS ONGOING POLICY INITIATIVES WILL HELP REDUCE ENERGY PRICE VOLATILITY AND IMPROVE SUPPLY RELIABILITY IN AUSTRALIA; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s, Fitch see limited impact of US tariffs on Chinese economy; 07/03/2018 – South Africa’s Ramaphosa assures Moody’s on land reform; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Baa1 Issuer Rating To Aac Technologies; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Lower Mattel Sales, Higher Write Offs; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Midcontinent Express Pipeline’s Ba2 Rating; Outlook Negative

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 16,839 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $86.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 34,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,967 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 155,324 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 90 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 420 shares. Plante Moran Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 128 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 383,132 shares. Blackrock holds 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 6.51M shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Selkirk Management Llc has 5.32% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Citigroup owns 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 116,997 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bamco Inc invested in 258,759 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,719 shares. Nomura Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Personal Finance Services holds 0.41% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 2,874 shares. Next accumulated 683 shares.

