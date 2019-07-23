Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Has Lowered Its Holding; Miller Howard Investments Increases Stake in Occidental Pete Com (OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Com (OXY) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 169,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.38M, up from 878,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 5.28 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $507.33. About 289,722 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 763 shares. Pension has invested 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0% or 64 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,935 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 364,442 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.06% or 14,313 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 34 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,189 shares. Barton Mgmt holds 48,516 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Illinois-based Thomas White Interest Limited has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 151,084 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com owns 311,273 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,699 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares to 793 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 686,470 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 127,686 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.48% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Texas-based Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1.17% or 1.16 million shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept reported 0.18% stake. 405,941 were reported by Sasco Capital Ct. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,732 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company invested in 179,598 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 2.39 million shares. Dana Advsr owns 128,187 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 62,595 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Perritt Mngmt holds 0.14% or 5,690 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 479,079 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.