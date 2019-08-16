Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 341,343 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.26M, down from 350,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 17.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 12,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $553.13. About 435,935 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 76,400 shares to 105,958 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 27,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,343 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Essex Property (ESS) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday’s ETF Movers: ITA, RWR – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Revealed: The 5 Best CEFs for 17%+ Yearly Gains, 6%+ Dividends – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Cheers Investors With 4% Hike in Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company accumulated 0% or 147 shares. Marlowe Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 26,636 shares or 8.37% of the stock. Everence Management invested in 1,740 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.47% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 14,084 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 212 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 1,290 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 4,189 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.22% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Pension Service invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Middleton Ma accumulated 13,041 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Artisan Prns Lp holds 88,431 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 128 shares. 8,059 are held by Hl Ltd Liability Com. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 30,926 shares in its portfolio.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 13,006 shares to 15,506 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 32,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Lc has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5.19 million shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated invested in 1.16% or 24,361 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa invested in 19,488 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 134,899 shares. Horan Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 278,833 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 5.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 14,386 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 10.22M shares. Ifrah reported 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 61,321 are held by Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 24,593 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bancshares reported 30,093 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.