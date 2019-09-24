Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Boosted Position by $304,010; As Kellogg Co (K) Market Valuation Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.13 Million

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 78.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 602 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $690,000, up from 764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $572.04. About 407,402 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 40,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 212,108 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 252,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 1.51M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.36 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

