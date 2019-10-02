Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position; Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Has Raised Magellan Health (MGLN) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 119,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 339,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.34M, down from 459,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $9.78 during the last trading session, reaching $559.81. About 291,441 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 119.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 241,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 444,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, up from 202,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 68,580 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

