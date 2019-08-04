Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Increased Its Stake by $341,109; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Boosted Its Stake in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Price Declined

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 753 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 7,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,605 shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Lc has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Connable Office holds 0.37% or 4,256 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 6,389 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 50,660 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Avenir Corporation has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 7,329 shares stake. Moreover, Ejf Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.71% or 7,396 shares. Conning Inc invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.47% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 355,878 were reported by Eminence L P. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,141 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 39,545 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,031 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $111.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 79,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,484 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 112,631 shares stake. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne owns 18,842 shares. Sigma Planning holds 31,180 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 49,352 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru holds 1.96M shares. Services Automobile Association owns 976,084 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,838 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 120,319 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 2.13% or 597,877 shares. Peddock Advisors Lc has 400 shares. Stock Yards Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,229 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 838,890 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs reported 12,152 shares. 3,628 were reported by Adirondack Trust.

