Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Segment Wealth Management Increased Position; Mckesson (MCK) Position Held by Kempner Capital Management Inc

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.72. About 1.32M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 806 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $516.99. About 154,040 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “McKesson (MCK) Adds Dr. Ken Washington to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt has 0.59% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 46,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 10,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 54,633 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1,921 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 731,406 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 6,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 14,863 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 14,970 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 26,723 shares. Tekla Capital Lc invested in 70,720 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Loews Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Nv owns 407 shares. California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 6,160 shares. 233 were reported by Advisory Net Llc. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 124,755 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,231 shares stake. North Star Invest Management has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Baystate Wealth Lc stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Intl Gp Incorporated holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 32,206 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 17,458 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 145,680 are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn. Consolidated Invest Grp Limited Liability invested 1.47% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 18,188 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,677 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 REIT Stocks to Add as Federal Reserve Keeps Rate Unchanged – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.