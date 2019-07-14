Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.42 Million; Martin Investment Management Has Raised Its Sap Se (SAP) Stake by $2.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 478,595 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO SEES OPERATING MARGINS AT 29.8 PCT IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO REITERATES THAT MARGINS TROUGHED IN 2017, TO RISE GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Cloud and Software Rev EUR20.85B to EUR21.25B; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – SAP expects to generate new business in the Middle East as a result of Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plan, a senior executive told CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 27,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,335 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 24,038 shares. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 114,091 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability holds 18,093 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 53,232 are held by Ci Invests Incorporated. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma stated it has 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Three Peaks Cap Mngmt invested in 10,536 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 56,705 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 430 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 268,192 shares. Coastline accumulated 0.03% or 450 shares. 12,200 are owned by Grs Advsrs Lc. 2,260 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd. Avenir holds 3,313 shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks has 87,930 shares.