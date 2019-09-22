Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Stake by $33.53 Million; Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Shares Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 66,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 362,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.85 million, down from 429,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 1.10 million shares traded or 185.00% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 182.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 5,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 8,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 3,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,470 shares to 18,991 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 123,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,319 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 557 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested in 5,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 7,842 shares. 1,023 are owned by Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc Ny. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0.04% or 27,412 shares. 662 were accumulated by Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 65,680 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glacier Peak Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,854 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Invest House Ltd stated it has 979 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 364,365 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.07% or 1,968 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Lc has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,259 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.15% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 26,200 shares. 408 are held by Ballentine Prtn Limited. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 139,309 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 155,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.06% stake. World stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massachusetts Ma holds 209,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.13% or 9,113 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 0.05% or 65 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Utah-based Albion Financial Ut has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ftb Advisors reported 118 shares.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 272,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $79.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

