Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $5.93 Million as Share Price Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $557.52. About 166,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 505,320 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64 million, down from 554,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.69. About 169,786 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32 million for 11.22 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

