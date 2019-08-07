Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Position; Farr Miller & Washington Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $1.75 Million; Market Value Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 122,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 628,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.68M, up from 505,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $526.45. About 146,533 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 9.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

