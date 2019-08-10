Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Its Holding by $1.22 Million; Strategy Asset Managers Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 21,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 22,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 11,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 9,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares to 29,228 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

