Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Increased Stake by $6.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Principal Financial Group (PFG) Position

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 97,241 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 89,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 1.04 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video)

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 222,170 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $32.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 59,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,675 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 10,000 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 82,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,235 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).