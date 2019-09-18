Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Holding; Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $811,200

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56M, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $558.91. About 361,667 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 12.74 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 11,120 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,501 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 777,784 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 6,786 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 89,506 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 12,790 shares. 11,990 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Financial Counselors invested in 0.01% or 480 shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.8% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 162,436 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Riverpark Advsr Limited has 1.6% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,421 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 1,349 shares. Susquehanna International Llp stated it has 3,593 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NYMT Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 13.14% Yield – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Collect 8.7% Yields Each and Every Month – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Appears Bright – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $463.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 247,616 shares to 399,233 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 50,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Interest Grp accumulated 171,674 shares. 57,526 are owned by Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Lc reported 19,167 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 177,530 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 384 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 20,000 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma invested in 38,550 shares. Masters Capital has 1.00 million shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 11,896 shares. Tyvor Cap Ltd Co holds 111,161 shares.