Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Franklin Resources Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Price Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered by $11.57 Million Its Stake

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 468,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, down from 470,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 338,016 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp has 475,472 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.45% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 791,053 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 81,359 are held by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 289,400 shares. Kbc Nv reported 14,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 100,527 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 91,847 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Korea Inv, Korea-based fund reported 300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 88 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 13,659 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 0.72% or 87,930 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings invested in 34,657 shares. Aperio Lc invested in 0.09% or 43,731 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has 6,696 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 391,528 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,036 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability invested in 5.71% or 3.60M shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 2,260 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership invested in 0.08% or 88,431 shares. Boston Private Wealth reported 521 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 90 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.18% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 325,771 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 7,396 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 40,862 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $89.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 5,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.