Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Increased Its Position; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position Lifted by Cadence Capital Management Llc

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 354,519 shares traded or 252.82% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 30,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Friess Associates Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 3,461 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0% or 18,513 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% or 244 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 35,539 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 14,680 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 28,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 4,652 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 3,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 22,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 74,900 shares to 132,414 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,789 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prtnrs Ltd has invested 2.85% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gradient Ltd Com holds 18,093 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Communications owns 6,389 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 839 shares. 7,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Davis Selected Advisers reported 59,550 shares. 972,015 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Lateef Management Ltd Partnership has 5.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 68,737 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,659 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 274,359 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 2,289 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 17,458 shares. Riverhead Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 4,121 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 6,225 shares. Segment Wealth reported 7,396 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).