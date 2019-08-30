Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Stake; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Raised Its Holding in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by $2.22 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 382,479 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $558.04. About 110,183 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers owns 4.12M shares for 5.18% of their portfolio. 2,000 were reported by Needham Investment Mgmt Limited. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,000 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 17,417 are held by Huntington Bancorporation. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 2,474 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 737,805 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cim Mangement holds 0.35% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 19,135 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Landscape Mngmt reported 2,439 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $33.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,350 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 0.75% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Corp In stated it has 5,896 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 17,952 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 191,790 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,840 shares. Legacy Private Trust Com invested in 16,806 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets holds 48,166 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Service holds 0.06% or 259 shares in its portfolio. American & Mgmt reported 1,089 shares. Essex Finance Svcs Inc reported 0.65% stake. Wesbanco Financial Bank stated it has 2,066 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Holowesko Ptnrs Limited owns 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 11,300 shares. Kistler stated it has 48 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 6,550 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.