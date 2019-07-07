Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Nomura Holdings Has Raised Stake in Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $518.18. About 167,968 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 2378.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 249,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, up from 10,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 57,330 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 5,991 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt accumulated 45,240 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.69% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Markston Lc owns 75,211 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 58,587 were reported by Condor Cap. Contravisory Investment Management reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 42,168 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Avalon Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 306,243 shares. 2,553 are owned by Bluemountain Ltd Llc. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Liability has 23,040 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 3.11 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 722,381 shares to 99,319 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 435,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,171 shares, and cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 18,188 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 151,084 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has 0.41% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fil Limited has 114,091 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 0% or 1,636 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,349 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.62% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.32% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Republic Invest holds 0.03% or 11,038 shares. Tensile Mgmt Limited has 7.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,089 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 1,984 shares. Whittier Comm reported 2,584 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 58,059 shares. Fagan Associate accumulated 6,060 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. Meyers Charles J sold $2.15M worth of stock or 5,648 shares. VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of stock. STROHMEYER KARL also sold $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. $1.35M worth of stock was sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 962 shares valued at $366,798 was sold by Campbell Michael Earl.