Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Stake; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Garrison Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $622,449

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 21,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $173.07. About 544,625 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59 million, up from 66,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $510.71. About 42,766 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Lc reported 1,315 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sather Finance Gru accumulated 2,291 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na owns 16,993 shares. Yhb stated it has 12,271 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 258,233 were reported by Nordea Inv Management. Brown Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,884 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc accumulated 658,729 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 140,792 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 3.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nomura has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Long Island Investors Limited Co has 40,469 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 791,366 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.25% or 39,186 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Cap Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,611 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.21 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “3M cuts its life insurance plan for retirees – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,527 shares to 80,667 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 10,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of stock. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of stock or 16,065 shares. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. 5,940 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,089 were reported by Prelude Capital Management. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 750 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 79,819 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 806 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 317,922 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 110 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc reported 19,178 shares stake. Charles Schwab owns 362,377 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 34 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc reported 9,700 shares. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 132 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com reported 552 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1 Hot Marijuana Stock to Buy in June – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SL Green (SLG) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 55,604 shares to 726,190 shares, valued at $85.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,172 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).