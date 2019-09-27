Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Position by $1.29 Million as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.81 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 547,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.37 million, down from 576,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 7.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 139,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25 million, up from 136,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $576.9. About 93,535 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw Cap Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Liability owns 45,513 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 1.31% stake. Kansas-based Vantage Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Llc owns 37,269 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,357 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 14,635 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 1.51% or 88,719 shares. 4,430 were reported by Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 59,591 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company has 1.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 900,904 shares. Moreover, Blackhill Cap Inc has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 13,602 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 18,221 shares to 461,048 shares, valued at $63.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,077 shares to 90,923 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,123 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 38,226 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 142,095 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated owns 12,790 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 2,752 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,574 shares. Cibc Asset reported 7,135 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 19,942 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.15% or 26,200 shares. Grs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,183 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 155,324 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,122 shares. D E Shaw And reported 22,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 0.02% or 3,353 shares. 3,593 are held by Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 21,008 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio.