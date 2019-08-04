Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Raised Holding by $1.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose; At&T (T) Holder Burney Co Has Lowered Stake by $988,931

Burney Co decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 31,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 218,832 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 250,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99M, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,605 shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc holds 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 3,159 shares. 2,189 are held by Bowling Mngmt Lc. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 3,643 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Barton Management has 48,516 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,308 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rampart Invest Mgmt Commerce Lc holds 3,715 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rivulet Cap Limited Liability has invested 18.26% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt reported 10,659 shares. 592 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Limited Com. Capital Sarl accumulated 7,255 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Aew Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 3.19M shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,380 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11,284 shares to 95,545 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 11,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

