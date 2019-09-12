Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose While Winslow Evans & Crocker Boosted Stake by $304,010; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $16.00 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 219.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 639,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 930,880 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.27 million, up from 291,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 259,898 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 78.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 602 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $690,000, up from 764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.55. About 91,889 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lasalle Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.52% or 38,501 shares. Washington Trust owns 0.65% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 23,633 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16,839 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.44% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 90,195 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has 1.29% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Blackrock Inc invested in 0.14% or 6.51 million shares. Hm Payson & invested in 370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 11,990 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.57% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 9,700 were reported by Sterling Cap Mgmt. Forward Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Limited Com has invested 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 59,603 shares. Muzinich And reported 304 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 3,600 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 680,552 are owned by Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Company. 1.44M are owned by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 9,300 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Com reported 614,447 shares stake. Hwg L P, a Texas-based fund reported 40 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 1.80 million shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 28,077 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 773,547 shares. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.58% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.32 million shares. 656,166 were reported by Northern Trust. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 99 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 27,178 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 15,382 shares to 98,223 shares, valued at $19.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 193,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,332 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).