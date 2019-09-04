Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose While Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Position; Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Stock Price Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $563.49. About 48,625 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 7,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 27,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $294.67. About 259,497 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 10,860 shares to 231,738 shares, valued at $36.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf.

