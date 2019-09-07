Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose While Middleton & Co Has Boosted Its Position; Crawford Investment Counsel Stake In Altria Group (MO) Was Boosted

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 303,149 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, up from 283,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 12,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.49% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,989 shares. 7,392 are held by Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability. Coldstream Capital Incorporated holds 12,714 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blue Incorporated invested in 0.45% or 14,791 shares. Argyle Cap holds 3,946 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.8% stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Holderness Invs Commerce reported 0.32% stake. First Mercantile Trust has 2,957 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 7,532 shares. 44,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Com Bancorp reported 484,177 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,610 shares to 134,502 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,294 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria shakes off bear call – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cronos Stock Still Looks Like a Brilliant Investment for Altria – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.03% or 18,912 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 878 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 87,930 shares. 19 were accumulated by Co Of Vermont. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 132 shares. Motco holds 0.02% or 501 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,308 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cleararc Inc invested in 2,042 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 1,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.09% or 15,814 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 1.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ARMOUR Capital Management LP Names David B. Sayles Managing Director for Portfolio and Risk Analysis – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Urgent Dividend Buy! 5 REITs Ready for 114% Returns – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is EastGroup Properties’ Recent Dividend Hike Sustainable? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Flagstar Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).