Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Has Increased Position; Cantillon Capital Management Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Has Cut by $1.28 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 16,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.27M, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52B market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Manhattan Co reported 365,918 shares. Allstate has invested 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Doliver Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Parkside Fincl Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Co stated it has 53,175 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,886 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.34% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Prudential Public holds 359,486 shares. 62,700 are owned by Andra Ap. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.24 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Aqr Management Ltd owns 897,544 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 19,576 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 24.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).