Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose While Allen Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Cut Its Position

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 14,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 57,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 72,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 286,757 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 73,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 91,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49M, down from 164,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,228 shares to 156,491 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 164,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,712 are owned by Girard Prns Ltd. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 364,442 shares. Chartist Ca invested in 563 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Llc accumulated 181,706 shares. 20 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 64 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares And has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Asset Mgmt One Com holds 0.11% or 43,298 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Real Est Service holds 9,930 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Limited stated it has 709 shares. Agf Invests has 4,996 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 45,875 shares to 229,840 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 971,276 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Federated Pa holds 21,720 shares. Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,375 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 28,120 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 20,060 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 481,057 shares. Kennedy Capital has invested 0.1% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 6 are held by Whittier Com. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,480 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 57 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 55,400 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.51 million for 15.48 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.