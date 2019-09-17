Equinix (EQIX) Position Upped by British Columbia Investment Management Corp; As Range Resources (RRC) Market Value Declined, Quaker Capital Investments Has Boosted by $7.71 Million Its Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07M, up from 21,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $558.35. About 66,709 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 7.03 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fincl Svcs has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 3,925 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Echo Street Mngmt has invested 1.34% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,297 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 68,665 shares. Schroder Invest Management holds 29,096 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr reported 128 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 309,010 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited stated it has 0.55% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Security Cap Research & Mgmt Inc has invested 4.41% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Azimuth Capital Limited holds 0.68% or 20,186 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.25% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 93,005 shares to 258,375 shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 11,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,835 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Limited stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Shah Management reported 272,707 shares. Federated Pa invested in 76,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc holds 0% or 265,019 shares in its portfolio. Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc reported 420,800 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 28,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Guggenheim Capital Limited accumulated 976,899 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 4.64 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sailingstone Prtn Ltd Liability holds 29.07% or 40.46M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 141,471 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 293,624 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 50,000 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Another trade for 20,500 shares valued at $69,700 was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.