Equinix (EQIX) Position Maintained by Wedge Capital Management L L P; Farallon Capital Management Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 8,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, up from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $558.49. About 416,306 shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 629,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.30 million, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 11.53M shares traded or 236.11% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 521,950 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $198.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ready Cap Corp.

