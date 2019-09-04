Equinix (EQIX) Position Maintained by Gagnon Advisors Llc; Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Holding as Market Value Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $557.88. About 175,581 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $19.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1122.58. About 78,831 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.27M for 12.91 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

