Equinix (EQIX) Position Maintained by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Midas Management Raised Position by $313,500

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 30,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.53M, up from 145,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $519.16. About 181,966 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 37,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 6.49 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 57,327 shares to 150,206 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,971 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CareTrust REIT a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medalist Diversified REIT declares $0.175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CareTrust REIT, VICI Properties and Kilroy Realty – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 13,936 shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc invested in 2,644 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Green Street Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.35% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 50 are held by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 17,458 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ashford Capital Mgmt holds 0.46% or 6,973 shares in its portfolio. Blackstone Grp LP accumulated 48,842 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 181,568 shares. Cohen Steers Inc owns 5.18% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4.12 million shares. Moreover, Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 2.75% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 26,603 shares. Altfest L J And has 4,524 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Intact Management stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40,674 are held by Raymond James Finance Svcs. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,252 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. STROHMEYER KARL had sold 3,867 shares worth $1.47 million on Tuesday, January 15. 1,257 shares valued at $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15. Schwartz Eric sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35M. 5,648 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $2.15 million. Campbell Michael Earl sold 962 shares worth $366,798.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Likes Altria’s Move To Counter Declining Cigarette Sales With Price Hikes – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.