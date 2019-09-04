Equinix (EQIX) Position Maintained by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Raised Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $560.42. About 134,783 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 295,568 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

