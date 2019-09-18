Equinix (EQIX) Position Maintained by American Century Companies Inc; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $502,090

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 5,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530.39 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $558.91. About 361,667 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 4,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 135,982 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05M, down from 140,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 1.24 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 70,514 shares to 70,193 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 192,450 shares. Eminence Ltd Partnership has invested 2.24% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.13% or 298,197 shares. American Inv Services accumulated 1,708 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,073 were reported by C Worldwide Group Inc Hldg A S. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 199 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,839 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 37 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 155,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tensile Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,087 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 137,985 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0.03% or 3.04 million shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). L S Advsr Inc has 17,530 shares. The Texas-based Amer Registered Advisor has invested 0.68% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 197 were reported by Glenmede Commerce Na. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 92,073 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 45,960 shares. Cls Limited Liability owns 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 51 shares. Gam Holdg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 31,695 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) reported 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eaton Vance reported 509,702 shares. C Ww Grp Inc A S has invested 0.26% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 689,801 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr accumulated 31,302 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 42,761 shares to 175,580 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 136,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

